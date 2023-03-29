Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Trading Down 11.1%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 115,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 70,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a market cap of C$102.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

