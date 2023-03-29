Monero (XMR) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $155.89 or 0.00568936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and $77.84 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,399.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00328102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00073831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00442669 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003648 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,258,565 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

