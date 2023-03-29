Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.88 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.88 billion and $92.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $157.62 or 0.00556226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,337.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00320559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00072602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00435313 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,258,774 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

