Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.48 Per Share

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of €0.48 ($0.52) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.22. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mondi Stock Performance

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,309 ($16.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,434.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,455.82. The stock has a market cap of £6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. Mondi has a 1-year low of GBX 1,244.50 ($15.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,719 ($21.12).

Get Mondi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,823 ($22.40) to GBX 1,606 ($19.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Mondi

About Mondi

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King sold 5,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.41), for a total value of £83,688.02 ($102,823.47). Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.