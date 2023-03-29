Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading 1.1% Higher

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.75 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.63 ($0.14). 394,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 977,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).
Mkango Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £28.27 million, a PE ratio of -290.63 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider William (Will) Drummond Dawes purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($63,889.91). 50.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mkango Resources Company Profile
Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.
