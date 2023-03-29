MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.52% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMVM. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of XMVM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. 4,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,024. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $49.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

