MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $533,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cummins by 21.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

Cummins Stock Up 0.6 %

CMI stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.85. The company had a trading volume of 118,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

