MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after buying an additional 1,413,060 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after buying an additional 432,479 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after buying an additional 244,569 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after buying an additional 238,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after buying an additional 139,777 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. 1,136,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,950,451. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

