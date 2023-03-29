MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.37. 969,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,666. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.93. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

