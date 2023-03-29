MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 3,548 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,548 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

BUD stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $64.93. The company had a trading volume of 764,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,240. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

