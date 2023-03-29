MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,559,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

