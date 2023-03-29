MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 56 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.84. 452,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.44. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.84.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.