Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,753,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $155,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

