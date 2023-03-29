Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 2,141 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

