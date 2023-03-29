Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 1,788 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

