Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 64,686 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 683,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $125,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $184.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.