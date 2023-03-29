Mill Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mill Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,670,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,362,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

