Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mill Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT stock traded up $3.82 on Wednesday, reaching $206.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.80.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

