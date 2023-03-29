Mill Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.74. 11,767,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,260,490. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.44.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

