Mill Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,686 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.4% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,159,000 after acquiring an additional 420,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,658,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,571,000 after acquiring an additional 295,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,864,000 after acquiring an additional 93,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.41. The company had a trading volume of 820,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,925. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

