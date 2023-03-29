Mill Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $188.19. 459,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,552. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

