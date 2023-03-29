Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $71.00. 14,590,911 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 14,188,879 shares.The stock last traded at $62.96 and had previously closed at $59.28.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 6.0 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.