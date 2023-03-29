Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16), Briefing.com reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $(1.65)-$(1.51) EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,729,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,278,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,099.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

