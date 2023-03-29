Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.65–$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. 32,136,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,566,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $581,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,996,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after buying an additional 4,101,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

