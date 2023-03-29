Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $75.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MU. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,042,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,049,000 after acquiring an additional 76,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

