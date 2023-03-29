Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16), Briefing.com reports. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $(1.65)-$(1.51) EPS.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. 18,729,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,278,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,599,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

