Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 58.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,704,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,529,217. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

