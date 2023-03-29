Metahero Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $22.63 million and $828,082.28 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

