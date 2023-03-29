Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 16,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 243,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Merus Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $847.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

