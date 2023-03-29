Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.40 Per Share

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Price Performance
LON:MHN remained flat at GBX 95.50 ($1.17) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.78. Menhaden Resource Efficiency has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £75.68 million and a P/E ratio of -682.14.
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Company Profile
