Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Stock Performance

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

NYSE:MCG opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The company has a market cap of $379.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.23. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

