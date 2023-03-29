Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.6 %

MDT traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.05. 2,108,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,585. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

