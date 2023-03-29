Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Decreased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.