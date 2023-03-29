Mechanics Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.