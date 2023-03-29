Mechanics Financial Corp Purchases 453 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after acquiring an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 194.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 586,601 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

