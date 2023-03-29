Mechanics Financial Corp Has $619,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,658,000 after purchasing an additional 919,378 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,046,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after purchasing an additional 660,553 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,984,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 726,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 437,467 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. 1,728,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,457. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $30.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

