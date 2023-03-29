Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,540 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,540 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 3.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 142.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,559 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $69,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 2,766,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,114,689. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

