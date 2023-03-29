Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,048,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,305,637. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

