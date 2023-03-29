Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.00. 386,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $254.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

