Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 3.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,309,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,989,221. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

