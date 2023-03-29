Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $44.51. 1,940,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,454,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

