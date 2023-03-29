McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.56-$2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.74. 1,354,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,434. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.35. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,153,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

