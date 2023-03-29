Maxpro Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:JMAC) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMAC – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 62,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 73,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxpro Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,942,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 181,742 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 435,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 84,996 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxpro Capital Acquisition by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 458,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 56,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

