Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.46 and last traded at C$6.53. 44,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 54,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$962.38 million and a PE ratio of 59.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

