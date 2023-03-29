Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $366.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The company has a market capitalization of $273.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

