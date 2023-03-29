Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71,490 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

About Matinas BioPharma

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 65,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,416. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.00.

(Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The firm’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.