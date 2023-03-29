MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.60.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 0.4 %

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $541.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.78. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $11,487,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,439,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

