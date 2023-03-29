Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 240 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,703,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $5,174,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $458.53 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

