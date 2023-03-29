Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases 217 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 1.1% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.58. The company had a trading volume of 317,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,229. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

