Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,790 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after buying an additional 2,501,314 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after buying an additional 1,693,615 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after buying an additional 227,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after buying an additional 828,601 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,089,567. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

